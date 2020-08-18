Color trends: Designers spill on the perfect paints for 2021

Can someone go ahead and give this year a makeover? Sadly, we cannot slap a new coat of paint on 2020, but we can give you the paint trends to look forward to for 2021. Earthy neutrals paired with bright, lively hues will give your home the perfect balance of tranquility and excitement. If we can’t refresh the year, might as well refresh the home, right?

Revamp your walls for the fresh slate of the new year with these standout hues suggested by two local designers:

“Naval,” Sherwin-Williams

“A trend that is becoming popular is using stronger, more saturated colors. I love the way this color looks on cabinets paired with brushed gold hardware,” says Aimee Walker of Aimee Walker Interiors.

“Rosy Tan,” Benjamin Moore

“Feminine and soft, this color is perfect for a calming, timeless-style bedroom,” says Sarah Cooper of Cabell Cooper Design.

“Repose Gray,” Sherwin-Williams

“I find that my clients are steering away from the all-white interiors and moving towards neutrals with soft colors,” explains Walker. “The greiges–AKA grey and beige–are starting to show more popularity because they bring warmth to a room and coordinate with so many accent colors. Also, they’re more forgiving than white on high-traffic-area walls in a home with a busy family.”

“Orange Appeal,” Benjamin Moore

“This bright, happy color will liven up any space. It’s a fun, upbeat color perfect for a playroom or accent wall,” says Cooper.

“Copen Blue,” Sherwin Williams

“When I’m looking for a soft touch of color to brighten up spaces like a utility room or a porch ceiling,” says Walker, “this is one of my favorites.”

“Excalibur Gray,” Benjamin Moore

“This is the perfect accent color for built-in millwork. It’s soothing and transitional,” says Cooper.

“Emerald Isle,” Benjamin Moore

“This is an intriguing, high-gloss color perfect for a home office,” suggests Cooper. “You can combine it with both vintage and modern pieces.”

Which color is your favorite?