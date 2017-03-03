Clean break: Designer Rachel Cannon’s whimsical wash room

Interior designer Rachel Cannon left her typical Baton Rouge tasks behind for the sunny skies of California for a week in February as she showed off the colorful laundry room she created for the Modernism Week Show House: The Christopher Kennedy Compound Home Tour in Palm Springs.

“Palm Springs holds the promise of an endless summer somewhere in the retro past,” Cannon says. “The city is famous for its Rat Pack vibe, colorful front doors and cocktail lifestyle.”

For her laundry room, Cannon drew inspiration from those famous Palm Springs front doors, using crisp and clear colors to echo the midcentury aesthetic while honoring the “very trendy” current owner of the home being used as the show house, social media star Kelly Lee of the style blog Kelly Golightly.

Cannon paired graphic teal and white wallpaper by Phillip Jeffries with paneled doors bathed in Dunn Edwards paint colors “Jade Mountain,” “Carnation” and “Radiant Sunrise.” A trio of kaleidoscope-patterned framed artworks added even more visual energy to the space, along with a pair of burl-wood stools with white linen cushions. She topped the white marble-tile floor with a colorful rug that she found locally in Palm Springs.

“There was a wonderful crew of dedicated artisans and a group of uber-talented designers who worked tirelessly to get this home ready,” Cannon says. “Laundry can be fabulous, too!”