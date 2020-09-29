Celeb style: The iconic ‘Full House’ mansion in San Francisco

“What ever happened to predictability? The milk man, the paper boy, evening TV?” The words of hit ’80s and ’90s sitcom Full House’s theme song have a whole new significance in 2020. Even decades after the show left air, the Full House gang has continued to warm the hearts of audiences around the world–even in brand-new episodes thanks to a Netflix reboot. And while Danny’s cleaning and Uncle Jesse’s looks are essential parts of the charm, so is the house that they call home.

The Tanners’ Victorian house–at least according to the intro scenes–is fully renovated and up for sale as of May. On the market for $5.99 million, we now know why it was a necessity for Danny to have so many roommates. Devoid of the iconic ’90s interiors that filled the home in the show’s original iteration, the refined space now boasts updated elegance with a distinctly masculine touch. And though this particular house on a hill might not fit our budgets or our Baton Rouge vibe, we asked local designer Ty Larkins of Ty Larkins Interiors to share a few ideas on how to translate the look into any home.

“When you are renovating a historic home like this one, the key is having the judgment to know what to keep and what to get rid of,” explains Larkins. “You want to retain the good stuff and showcase it.”

Hover over the photo below for a few of Larkins’ tricks when it comes to renovations–or any space. And scroll down to see more spaces from the iconic home.