Celeb style: The Hemsworth brothers’ Malibu mansion

Hollywood’s favorite band of towheaded brothers–the Hemsworths–recently parted with their jointly owned Malibu property overlooking the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean, a location apt for the adventurous Australian trio. The 4,612-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath vacation spot showcases a contemporary style with its smooth finishes and open floor plan fit for entertaining. With a sauna, a 750-bottle refrigerated wine cellar, a home theater and a library with built-in bookshelves to boast of, it isn’t a surprise the kitchen comes fully stocked with commercial appliances more than acceptable for any culinary master.

“It’s contemporary, but with a little bit of an industrial flair,” says Angela Poirrier of Acadian House Design + Renovation. “The commercial appliances really are a dominating design factor in this space.”

One glance and you’ll immediately notice the two-tone cabinetry present in this kitchen design.

“Each kitchen layout is going to dictate how you can achieve color-blocking with the wood tones versus the white cabinets,” she explains.

In regards to the open and airy concept, Poirrier notices a major trend set against a mosaic backsplash.

“A big trend is stone shelving,” says Poirrier. “That’s something we’re going to see a lot of in 2021. This one is a mosaic with the slab shelves, which is fun, so they did a mixture there, but that’s something you can easily incorporate into a renovation or new construction.”

See Poirrier’s tips alongside more rooms from the Hemsworths’ residence below:

• When opting for open shelving, choose items that are easily stackable to have on display. Plates, cups, bowls and even your mixing bowls can make for a simple and clean look without seeming cluttered.

• Consider the traffic level of your kitchen when choosing a countertop. If there are multiple people going in and out of your kitchen each day, you should think about a countertop’s durability when making your selection.

• The easiest way to incorporate two tones in cabinetry is to use your island. Choose one color for the perimeter and one color for the island.

• For a contemporary look, keep the area around the vent hood free from cabinets, opting for either floating shelves or leaving it bare.

