Celeb style: Justin Bieber’s Beverly Hills home

Believed to be Canada’s greatest gift to America since Celine Dion and Trivial Pursuit, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber have sold their Beverly Hills mansion, including all the furniture inside. Although the home has been sold for a whopping $7.955 million, the couple is taking a loss of $500,000 after owning the 6,132-square-foot space for only 18 months. The 1930s Colonial-style mansion features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a chef’s kitchen pairing oak cabinets with marble countertops. A seamless flow from indoors to outdoors allows the home to soak up all of the California sunshine while overlooking the surrounding lush landscape.

While we fantasize lounging around outside this spring, surrounded by a sparkling pool and an outdoor fireplace, we reached out to Shane Dantin, owner of Pinnacle Exterior Construction, to give us his thoughts on the home’s outdoor areas and how to achieve a similar oasis.

“The dark stone is definitely not something you see in Baton Rouge very often, although it’s a trend we may start to see more of in 2021,” says Dantin. “It stands out nicely against the white brick water feature wall and fireplace. It’s simple, but contemporary, clean and elegant.”

Wherever you’re standing in a space, a smart layout when designing an outdoor entertainment space is paramount, Dantin says. “The layout allows you to watch TV while relaxing by the fire, or while floating in the pool, which enhances the functionality and flexibility of the space,” he says.

See Dantin’s tips for making the most of your outdoor space, alongside more rooms from Bieber’s Beverly Hills residence below:

• Be bold with your stone choices, and don’t be afraid to mix and match materials–brick, stone, concrete, steel and wood. The elevation changes in this pool provide a cool, dynamic design, which is an interesting twist on your typical in-ground pool.

• Think about how you like to spend time relaxing in your backyard, and what you do with friends and family when they come to your home–boiling crawfish, watching the game, swimming laps, etc. With a talented design and construction team, the possibilities are endless.

• Finding photos of different features you like is also helpful–firepits, waterfalls, pizza ovens, whatever it may be.

• Your backyard is an extension of your home, and it’s important to make sure everything works well together and that it is a space where you will enjoy spending your time. The size of the space doesn’t matter; it’s all about making sure everything is laid out efficiently.