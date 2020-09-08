Celeb style: Jennifer Lawrence’s NYC penthouse

A quarantine-induced rewatch of Gossip Girl has us dreaming of the city. The pre-COVID city, that is. The glamour of New York’s Upper East Side is all the more interesting amid a backdrop of drama. And while we don’t have any hot gossip today, we do come bearing news. Jennifer Lawrence officially sold her penthouse at The Laurel, an Upper East Side condominium, for $9.9 million.

Originally listed for $15.45 million, the sale of the 4,073-square-foot apartment comes as the high-end real estate market in New York sees a hit due to COVID-19. However, the place’s drop in sale price has nothing to do with its interiors.

Subtle but sophisticated, the home’s design is a reflection of Lawrence’s casual and cool style. And while the bedroom pictured here is bright and white, it doesn’t lack interest. We asked local design consultant Lisa Girouard of The Design Studio of Louisiana for her take on the style of Lawrence’s former home.

“Monotone doesn’t have to mean all white,” explains Girouard. “It can be various shades of a natural that we layer upon each other to give the room texture without sacrificing the vibe of the space.”

Hover over the image below to learn Girouard’s tips and tricks for achieving this look in your own home. And scroll down to see more of Lawrence’s penthouse.

What’s your favorite space in this NYC penthouse? Let us know in the comments below.