Helen Mirren’s Hollywood Hills home is an airy hideaway

The only actor to achieve both the American and British Triple Crowns of Acting (winning Oscar, Emmy and Tony awards), Helen Mirren is undoubtedly cinema royalty. After all, her Academy Award win was for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in the 2006 film The Queen. While London-born, Mirren has long chosen to rule from Hollywood Hills—until now. Back in July, the actress and her director-husband Taylor Hackford listed their famed Hills home of 30 years for sale at $18.5 million or for rent at $45,000 a month.

Built in 1911, the Mirren-Hackford estate stretches across 6.5 acres and includes a guest house for a total of nine bedrooms. With only four previous owners over the years, the home still boasts all the great features of its era: large rooms, French doors, hardwood floors. While the grand estate is extravagant, its California indoor-outdoor architecture makes it equally warm and inviting. This relaxed, transitional style is often what we admire about our homes here in Louisiana.

Click here to see more photos from Mirren’s Runyon Canyon hideaway.