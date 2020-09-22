Celeb style: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Beverly Hills mansion

You know them and you love them. Model-turned-cookbook-author Chrissy Teigen and Grammy-winning artist John Legend are not your normal celebrities. The couple has made a name for themselves as a relatable–albeit very wealthy–family thanks to social media. From messy ice cream-making sessions with their two kids to scavenger hunts with their oldest daughter Luna, the public has a front-row seat in the pair’s lives.

Now, with a third baby on the way, the Teigen and Legend family is moving from their $23.95-million mansion in Beverly Hills and into what Teigen refers to as their “dream home.” We, however, think their current home is quite the dream. One room that caught our eye was the bathroom. Minimalistic but indulgent in all the right places, this space uses clean lines to emphasize the home’s million-dollar view.

“Obviously, the thing that makes this bathroom a showstopper is that view,” says Acadian House Design + Renovation owner Angela Poirrier. “Everything leads your eye there.”

And while the scenic views of California can’t be easily recreated in Baton Rouge, the look of this bathroom is still attainable, according to Poirrier. Hover over the below picture for all of Poirrier’s design advice. And scroll down to see more of Teigen and Legend’s home:

What’s your favorite room in this mansion? Let us know in the comments below.