Brooke Shields’ Pacific Palisades home is a rustic retreat fit for Hollywood royalty

Model and actor Brooke Shields has recently sold her Pacific Palisades home for $7.4 million, though she’s not the only famous face to have peered out its windows. Shields and her former husband, tennis star Andre Agassi, used the home for years as a rental property for other star-studded celebs including Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, who could expect plenty of privacy in the concealed cottage sitting amongst panoramic views of surrounding canyons, all beside the vast Pacific Ocean.

Purchased 25 years ago for $3.3 million, the three-story, 5,3000-square-foot residence includes five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The contrast between the dark Douglas fir and the sleek, clean lines creates a stunning rustic chic aesthetic filled with decor that pays homage to Old Hollywood.

The gigantic living room features a fireplace and wraparound terrace, and the formal dining room connects to a chef’s kitchen consisting of an island topped with marble, modern stainless-steel appliances, and breathtaking views of southern California. The third floor acts as a penthouse and consists solely of the master suite, which includes its own fireplace, balcony, sitting room, soaking tub, sauna and even a walk-in closet fit for a supermodel.

Along with the main living quarters and master suite is a large range of amenities, including a media lounge, game room, wet bar, waterfall pool and spa, along with a patio and majestic oaks.

For a deeper dive into this enviable abode, Brittany Peltier Comeaux and Hillary Hearne Smith of Britt Hill Interiors gave us their thoughts on the kitchen. Click on or hover over the icons in the photo below for their insights, then scroll down for more photos of this home: