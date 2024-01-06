Bookshelf accessories for any style

Styling bookshelves can be intimidating, especially when the professionals make it look so effortless. So, let’s start with the basics. The most important thing to remember when selecting pieces for your bookshelf is that they should reflect who you are. For the gardener, perhaps opt for plants and books on gardening. For the modern minimalist, maybe go for a monochrome look and geometric pieces. As long as it’s what you like, the key is to embrace it.

Along with books, of course, just about any kind of home décor will work on built-ins and shelves. To help you get inspired, we’ve curated the below guide with decorations that fit many different personalities. Scroll over the image below for details on each piece.

