Blanc Box brings the holiday spirit home

Readers of our December issue will have already caught a sneak peak of Blanc Box, the décor delivery service started by Jessica Clouatre and Brittney Vance, two friends (for more than 25 years!) and stay-at-home moms who decided to take their love of decking the halls and transforming it into a quick and easy—but still elegant and memorable—experience even the busiest household can manage.

“Together, we have been decorating clients’ homes for holiday and seasonal needs for more than 12 years,” says Clouatre. “As our own families continue to grow, we understand the challenges many families have balancing time, be it because of work, school, dance, sports, meals or whatever. This is where Blanc Box comes in.”

Along with individual selections of Christmas goodies like French velvet stockings or Frasier candles, the brand’s biggest selling point comes in the form of home-delivered tree kits: four collections of ribbons, greenery and tree ornaments in a variety of aesthetic styles destined to match a selection of tastes, from nuanced metallic neutrals to playful pops of holiday colors. Don’t let the kits’ lushness turn away a less experienced decorator, however—each kit kindly comes with a tutorial video showing exactly how to hang or drape each elegant element.

“This stretch for time is the exact reason we have developed a ‘do it yourself’ home design service that takes all of the stress and guesswork out of what to buy, how much to buy and how to put it all together,” says Clouatre. “With our many years of experience and keen sense of design, we have curated collections that will complement any home or holiday style.”

Maybe your kid insists on keeping nutcrackers ever-glaring from seasonal sprigs of spruce and holly. Or maybe the kids have moved out, and you’re ready for some suave, sparkling ornaments that match your own aesthetic for once. Either way, the spirit of Christmas carries on through tannenbaum–even when you thought you didn’t have the time.

To look at each option and explore more Christmas décor, visit shopblancbox.com.