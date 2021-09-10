Best vase scenario: White vases for after Labor Day

When the seasons start to change, there is no greater asset to a wardrobe than a little black dress. Classic and timeless, this staple is like a chameleon, adapting seamlessly to changing trends. In our opinion, a white vase acts in much the same way. Simple in concept but eye-catching in use, this vessel is packed with possibility. The ones featured here, sourced from local stores, are visually dynamic even without anything filling them up. But add a bouquet of fall florals or simple greenery cut from the yard and these pieces come alive, giving a much-needed dose of visual interest to home décor as we move into autumn.