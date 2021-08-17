Spotted: Baton Rouge tea towels from Custom Linens

A capital city that perfectly encompasses a state’s unique identity is not easy to come by, which is why we at inRegister love sharing all the exciting cuisine, architecture, history and culture Baton Rouge has to offer. And we’re not the only ones! These tea towels from Custom Linens also pay homage to our city, their winsome watercolor design perfectly capturing the charm of Baton Rouge. Great for gifting to neighbors or adding to your own kitchen, these homey accessories are would fit right in with any host’s collection.

Shop these tea towels in store at Custom Linens.