Adventurous tile options to elevate bathrooms, kitchens and more

Thomas Jefferson likely wasn’t renovating his bathroom when he coined the phrase “with great risk comes great reward.” However, the saying is at the forefront of our minds as we delve into emerging and outstandingly bold tile trends this month.

In spaces like powder rooms with such little surface area and virtually no décor, out-of-the-box tile is given the chance to truly shine. By opting for something far from the ordinary, forgotten spaces have the potential to revitalize a home. Read on for our picks from local sources.

1. Alison Rose “Euclid,” Stafford Tile & Stone 2. Daltile “Revalia” in kaleidoscope, STONE 3. Daltile “Ocean Jewels,” ProSource Wholesale 4. Emser polished leaf mosaic, ProSource Wholesale 5. Emser marble daisy mosaic, ProSource Wholesale 6. New Ravenna “Otomi,” Stafford Tile & Stone 7. New Ravenna “Astronomy,” Stafford Tile & Stone 8. New Ravenna “Eddies,” Stafford Tile & Stone 9. Walker Zanger “Buderim Lichen,” Stafford Tile & Stone