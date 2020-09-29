From ‘225’: A minimalist oasis in Bocage Lakes

Any fans of inRegister’s regular trips through the Capital City’s most beautiful homes will be happy to know that every year, our sister publication 225 magazine delves into the homes of even more locals to focus on one of our favorite topics: interior design.

One out-of-the-box example is the Bocage Lakes house of Leone Elliott, physician and founder of the Healthcare Gallery & Wellness Spa, which prioritizes clean, peace-inspiring spaces. Airy and reflective, Elliott drew the design for the arching entrance stairway himself, with bold, contemporary artwork and an open-concept plan spacious enough to ride a bike through—literally. Unusual lines and vibrant colors make special appearances here and there, as have some celebrities who have rented the home during filming projects in Baton Rouge.

