From ‘225’ magazine: A Jefferson Place home gets a fresh new look

It’s an age-old debate: to move or to remodel? For Michele and John Cancienne, the precious memories of family gatherings paired with a great neighborhood made the choice to remodel a fairly easy one.

With a team of designers, builders and architects, the Jefferson Place ranch-style house was transformed structurally and aesthetically to provide a brighter, more modern feel. From a fresh façade to a new light and airy kitchen, the couple’s home is now well suited for everything from quiet days alone to large holiday get-togethers.

