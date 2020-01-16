2020 vision: What local interior designers expect we’ll see more of this year

So much happened in the world of interiors in 2019, and we fully expect that evolution to continue on throughout 2020. From the popularization of indoor/outdoor living areas to the transition from classic sitting rooms to more functional family spaces, houses are now totally designed around the preferences of those who make it a home. And although homeowners are excited for new styles to fill their spaces, local interior designers are even more eager to implement fresh designs and push the limits.

We spoke with several Baton Rouge designers to find out what they were most excited to try out in 2020. Read on to find out what they have to say:

Pattern Play

“Bold colors, prints, and patterns are in! Patterned and textural wallpapers, botanical fabrics, crisp contrast and bold wall colors will continue to dominate 2020.”

– Emily Chaisson, The Design Studio

Modern Moods

“For 2020, I see a major transition to modern range hoods, in lieu of stainless or brass hoods, paired with unique lighting over kitchen islands. I also love the illusion of open accent ‘walls’ for division while still allowing the spaces to stay open.”

– Karen Giffel, Karen Giffel Interior Design

Aesthetically Functional

“In 2020 and beyond, I see a shift happening that will bring function and personalization to the forefront of interiors, in a very real and meaningful way. And I’m excited to be bringing that to my clients.”

-Rachel Cannon, Rachel Cannon Limited

Striking Spaces

“One of the top trends this year will be the use of more color. I think we are moving away from all white & neutral spaces, towards rooms with more color, pattern and texture. I see it in kitchens and bathrooms already, where we are specifying a color or stained cabinets versus all white options.”

– Carrie Griffin, Carrie Griffin Design

The Indoor-Outdoors

“In 2019, we learned that people want to enjoy their outdoor space year round. We have been installing outdoor screens and a dedicated A/C unit to heat and cool the patio space. It may sound ridiculous but when there’s only about six lovely weather days in Louisiana a year–haha–it’s really an investment our buyers appreciate. I think we will see a trend in 2020 towards more attention to outdoor spaces and fully enjoying them all year.”

– Cherith Craft, Cherith Craft Interiors

Kitchens that Pop

“I think we will see a departure from all-white kitchens and a movement toward non-white cabinetry, colored tile back splashes and stone countertops with more contrast and interest.”

– Dan Bergeron, McMillin Interiors

“I think we’ll see more rich colors and interesting patterns in rooms overall, especially in regards to textiles like drapery treatments and upholstery.”

– Meghan Landry, McMillin Interiors

