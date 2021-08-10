10 questions with décor and organization store Streamline

Jill Boullion wasn’t like other children. Her family would get embarrassed every time they brought her to someone else’s home. But not for the reasons you might think. Young Jill had a habit of rearranging and reorganizing any room she had access to, even in other people’s houses. Friends and family members would constantly call her parents to ask, “Will you ask Jill if she saw [this] and possibly put it somewhere else?”

Years later, Boullion turned her passion for homes and organization into her own business: Streamline. We recently sat down with Boullion to learn more. Read on for it all:

1. What inspired the start of Streamline?

Honestly, just aligning how I want to live. The idea of Streamline has been in my mind since I was very young. I was always fascinated by others’ homes, and actually started my first organizing “business” named What A Mess when I was 16. Many wonderful opportunities and 23 years later, I started to re-align my life and focus on myself for a change. I gave myself a week off from my previous career, called a couple friends, and started organizing full time. I kept waiting for perfect timing for my family and then remembered that perfect timing is hard to come by, so here we are!

2. When did you launch and how has your business grown or changed since then?

Originally, I planned to organize and decorate homes with a monthly warehouse sale. However, in March 2021, after renting an office space, I went with my gut and prepared to open a retail store. I just let it evolve and unfold naturally, and Streamline officially opened on July 15.

3. What products and services do you offer?

Streamline organizes and decorates homes and small businesses with a retail storefront. I do mostly custom work. You will see rug samples, wallpaper books and fabric books on display in the store, as well as furniture, home accessories, gifts, etc. I also carry one fashion line, Planet.

4. When a customer walks into your store, what can they expect to find?

A friendly face that’s eager to help. The store started as my office, and when you walk in you still see my desk. I use it to work the business and as a consulting area with clients. Around me, you will find a hall of organizing containers, lots of color and unconventional home items.

I typically don’t follow trends; I really never have. I’m a forward thinker and enjoy all types of design, typically mixing contemporary with Southern classics. One thing about my store is that I don’t buy many of the same items. I like having things others don’t and most people I know feel the same way. Obviously, I can always order more if someone else loves it too, but I like to continue to move on to finding new treasures.

5. Where do you seek inspiration for your products and styles?

I don’t have to seek it. Inspiration comes to me. It could be a church, someone’s shoes, a lipstick color, architecture, etc. When I’m shopping for products, if something excites me, I want it. I’m decisive, so if I have to think too much about something then I know it’s not the right fit.

6. What are your favorite products sold at the store right now and why?

Right now, my rugs. They are art on their own—just stunning. There is also this seafoam velvet sofa that is a dream. It’s so Old Hollywood to me. I love my horse statues, too. They just have this elegant but strong, empowering feel to them.

7. What sets Streamline apart?

Until July 15, our “grand” opening, I was anxious and couldn’t pinpoint why. Personally, I have never gone to a home décor/furniture store and felt comfortable enough to just take a seat. I didn’t want Streamline to be that way. On opening day, everyone was sitting down, talking, laughing and just having a good time. When I stood back, took a good look at the crowd and a deep breath, the comfort that people felt is what I wanted for Streamline. Ultimately, that comfort is what I want for my clients at their own homes or small business. This is when I said to myself, “Thank you, God. I think we’ve got a good thing going.”

Also, being from Baton Rouge, I have many resources. I work closely with a wonderful carpenter. If I think of something in my head, he can bring it to life. I don’t think decorating should be done quickly. The piece has to be perfect for that person, so I look until I find it. And if I can’t find something just right, I have it made myself.

8. What is a typical day like for you and your team?

I’m not used to typical days. At the store, some days are slow and others are busy. I always have projects I am working on, so the slow times give me the opportunity to create vision boards. Other days, I’m on site for either organizing or decorating someone’s space. With organizing, unfortunately you have to mess up to clean up, so I have to work efficiently and effectively to get everything done. When I’m decorating, it’s a slower “taking it all in” mentality. I take my time making each home specific, personal and representative of my client’s character. No matter where I am on a certain day, I am always keeping myself or my mind busy, and I love it.

9. How has the response been from customers thus far?

I’ve gotten all very genuine compliments so far–compliments that boost my confidence, inspire and humble me at the same time. I offer different price points at the store, so I’ve received great feedback on that as well. I do that intentionally. I know what it’s like when you want beautiful things but you’re not at the point in life where you can afford them. I also know what it’s like when you do get to that place and can start investing on quality pieces that last many years.

Same thing with the services I offer. My fees are competitive with the market, and I know there is someone cheaper out there. However, the heart, meticulousness, personal care that I put into every project is priceless. I give each person 100% of myself. I pride myself in going above and beyond for people in all areas of my life. People that know or work with me see this through my actions and end result.

10. What can we expect to see in the future of Streamline?

You can expect Streamline to be innovative. I have some great surprises up my sleeves regarding upcoming talents and products I will carry in the store—including those from local small businesses. I’ve learned to always expect the unexpected, so I’m in for the ride.

Streamline’s retail shop is located at 157 Staring Ln. Get more details on the shop here.