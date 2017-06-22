10 questions with Acadian Frame & Art owners

Acadian Frame & Art has been part of the Baton Rouge community for over 30 years, but many people don’t know it is run by the mother-daughter duo Cathy Sherborne and Anna Barnett. Cathy’s traditional taste paired with Anna’s eye for modern pieces help the store serve clients of all ages. They offer in-house custom framing along with colorful artwork by Louisiana artists. But it’s the fact that the company has been reframing salvaged photos for families affected by last year’s flood—as well as helping families redecorate their homes—that has people talking. We sat down with both Cathy and Anna to learn a little more about their passion.

1. What is a typical day like for you and your team? Every day is different. But usually our days are filled with assisting customers and putting together orders.

2. What is your professional background? How did you get into the retail field? Cathy began working for a camera studio that did framing in Bogalusa in 1972. She fell in love with it and knew she wanted to pursue it on my own.

3. What are the first things customers see when they walk through the doors? Lots of colorful artwork and a smiling face ready to help them.

4. What sets your store apart? Our customer service definitely sets us apart from other businesses. We also try to accommodate a wide range of customers by offering high-quality and affordable artwork. We want to please homeowners of all ages with all kinds of tastes.

5. What is one thing you think customers should know about your store that they may not be aware of? We really strive to stay involved within the Baton Rouge community. Our business donates to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, Cancer Services and The Bella Bowman Foundation. The work we do with these organizations is truly rewarding and will always remain a priority to us.

6. How do you keep your store’s inventory fresh and up to date? We are in constant contact with Louisiana artists, so we make sure we get their most recent work. We try to keep a large variety of art to please every customer. We want people to walk in and find what they’re looking for, whether it’s a contemporary abstract piece or something more traditional.

7. Can you share a hint about what shoppers will see in your store next season? Art is a funny thing. Sure there are trends, but in the end, what goes on the canvas is up to the artist. Every artist has a unique style, but we can’t necessarily predict what they’re going to bring in.

8. What was your reason for opening the store? When did it open, and how has it grown or changed since then? Cathy opened the store in October 1985, and it still remains in its same location. Growing up, she watched her father own his own business, and after discovering her passion for framing, she knew she wanted to do the same. Now she run the busin ess with her daughter Anna.

9. What are a few must-have items this season? We think everyone should have an original piece of artwork. Whether it fits on a shelf or hangs above a fireplace, original art is irreplaceable and can really make you feel special.

10. What are some of your best-selling products? Custom framing is what we do, so frames are always a best seller. But lately, local artist Laura Taylor’s work has been extremely popular.