MarketWatch: This custom home on nearly 2 acres offers country living and city conveniences, sponsored by Del Rio Real Estate | By Sponsored Content -

Looking for a serene retreat?

This four-bedroom, three-bath custom-built home on 1.99 acres at 16420 Jefferson Highway offers country living with all the conveniences of city life.

The home features an open floor plan with a triple split design. There’s plenty of space for entertaining, with a formal dining room and a living room with a fireplace and a wall of windows overlooking rear yard.

The oversized kitchen features a breakfast area. It is decked out with an abundance of cabinets and appliances, including a refrigerator/freezer, induction cooktop, wall oven and microwave. A large breakfast bar island features a vegetable sink, built-in desk and granite and quartz countertops with tile backsplash.

The master bedroom offers an en suite bath with garden tub, separate shower, walk-in closet and double vanities. Two additional bedrooms with a shared bathroom are conveniently located off the main living area. A fourth bedroom with a bathroom off the kitchen offers privacy for your guests.

The home stays comfortably cool with two HVAC systems.

Storage is plentiful in this setting. Discover pull-down attic storage in both the master closet and garage. An elaborate heated and cooled insulated barn provides a workshop and additional storage. And adjacent covered storage can accommodate your boat, RV and other recreational equipment.

Relax and refresh on the rear porch and expanded patio with outdoor speakers, or swim in the saltwater gunite pool after a long, exhausting workday. This home is a showcase; visitor can’t help but appreciate the original owner’s planning and detail accomplished to create a comfortable family home and setting.

Click the gallery to tour the home.

.

.

.

.

.

For more information about this and other properties, please contact us.