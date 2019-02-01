[Sponsored content] What’s in Store: Style by SOHO

PROPRIETOR:

Becky Broussard

SPECIALTY: Styling women from head to toe. LOCAL SINCE: 2018

WHAT’S IN THE STORE:

Find modern and trendy fashion items that are both wearable and affordable.

THE DIFFERENCE:

This is your one stop shop for fashion and accessories.Make it a girls day out and prepare for special events all at once.

THE LATEST:

SOHO boutique salon is celebrating 7 years in Baton Rouge and welcomes its new addition of Style by SOHO.

7731 Perkins Road | 225.246.8005 | sohoboutiquesalon.com