[Sponsored content] What’s in Store: Style by SOHO

SPONSORED CONTENT
| FEATURES

PROPRIETOR:

Becky Broussard

 

SPECIALTY:

Styling women from head to toe.

 

LOCAL SINCE:

2018

 

WHAT’S IN THE STORE:

Find modern and trendy fashion items that are both wearable and affordable.

 

THE DIFFERENCE:

This is your one stop shop for fashion and accessories.Make it a girls day out and prepare for special events all at once.

 

THE LATEST:

SOHO boutique salon is celebrating 7 years in Baton Rouge and welcomes its new addition of Style by SOHO.

7731 Perkins Road | 225.246.8005 | sohoboutiquesalon.com

 

 

 

There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!