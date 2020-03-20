[Sponsored] What’s in Store: B Spoke 4 U
PROPRIETOR:
Kathy and Steve Terry
SPECIALTY:
Custom furniture, retail and paint studio
LOCAL SINCE:
New location opening April 2020
WHAT’S IN THE STORE:
Find everything you need to get creative at B Spoke 4 U. With a full line of Chalk Paint® by Annie Sloan decorative paint and finishes, they also carry Annie Sloan brushes, stencils and custom fabric for any project. Dress things up with décor transfers, molds and stamp products from Iron Orchid Designs, along with stencils, foils and finishing products from Royal Design Studio. Find unique custom painted furniture and home décor accessories, area rugs, lamps and more. The studio at B Spoke 4 U offers classes in painting and special finishing techniques for all DIY projects. They also offer private group painting parties for adults and children as well as daily special project classes and re-upholstering classes.
THE DIFFERENCE:
Steve and Kathy offer a multi-dimensional approach to product and design helping customers to create their own unique DIY projects. B Spoke 4U provides a fun,
stress-free atmosphere using only the best products with unmatched quality.
THE LATEST:
At B Spoke 4U, Kathy and Steve regularly partner with the team at Annie Sloan to offer their input on the market, trends and products. Sign up for a workshop—posted on the website, for beginners to advance do-it-yourselfer with special workshops added weekly.
