[Sponsored Content] What’s in Store: Ourso Designs and The Olde Mill

PROPRIETOR:

Richard Ourso

SPECIALTY: Custom design and carpentry LOCAL SINCE: 2000

WHAT’S IN THE STORE:

Skilled designers create personalized spaces for their clients and assist in selecting the right products for all the finishing touches. They also provide exceptional prefinished cabinetry and surface hardware like pulls and knobs. Their sister company, The Olde Mill, manufactures reclaimed architectural beams, mantels, floating shelves, countertops, and custom wood products.

THE DIFFERENCE:

Recently named the 2018 Remodeler Member of the Year by the Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge, Ourso Designs pays careful attention to every detail. Their extensive building knowledge and years of experience make them leading providers of interior space planning.

THE LATEST:

The region is shifting away from traditional designs and toward more transitional styles. Transitional design blends comfortable traditional features with clean lines and sleeker elements in cabinets, hardware and fixtures, as well as rustic elements like beams and wood counter tops. Call their skilled designers to explore options for your home remodel or build.

11150 Cozumel Drive | 225.291.8588 | oursodesigns.com | theoldemill.com