Trips to cure the winter blues

Whether because of seasonal affective disorder or just a football hangover, winter is just as hard in Louisiana as it is up in Minnesota. The doldrums usually creep in during January and carry over until the sun permanently reappears. And while we have heard a lamp imitating sunlight can do the trick to lighten moods, we’re ready to go to more extreme measures.

A change in scenery can do any person good, so we are suggesting travel as the ultimate cure to the winter blues. We sat down with travel advisor Caitlin Stolzenthaler of Rove and Roam Travel for her go-to trip ideas this winter. Read on to learn more:

For couples: Costa Rica

“I love Costa Rica no matter the season, but winter for us is their dry season, which locals call ‘summer,'” explains Stolzenthaler. “Casa Chameleon Las Las Catalinas is one of my favorites right now for an easy couple’s getaway. It’s an adults-only boutique property where each of their 21 villas offers ocean views and a private saltwater plunge pool. There is an abundance of outdoor activities to keep you busy, or an amazing infinity-edge pool if you just want to relax and enjoy the view.”

For families: Skiing

“Ski season only happens in the winter and, luckily for us, Mardi Gras provides the perfect winter break to get away and hit the slopes with the family,” says Stolzenthaler. “There are over 15 ski resorts that I recommend in the western United States. The perfect one for you depends on the wants and needs of your family. This is one reason I recommend using a travel advisor to book your vacations. Not only is it free to use our services, but we can help you narrow down the best options for your family.”

For girlfriends: Riviera Maya

“The beach is always a blast with girlfriends,” notes Stolzenthaler. “Riviera Maya is a quick flight from Baton Rouge and offers some gorgeous white sand beaches. Unico 20 87 is a great adults-only, all-inclusive option. Not only are the food and drinks included, many of their spa treatments are, too! What more could a girl want on vacation?”

Where are your favorite winter vacation destinations? Let us know in the comments below.