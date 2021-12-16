Trend: All that glitters

Eartha Kitt had the right idea when she suggested trimming the tree with Tiffany’s. We know. We know. The holidays aren’t about the gifts. But we’re here to say that it’s OK if you’re looking forward to unwrapping something sparkly on Christmas morning. Whether diamond drop earrings or a jewel-tone eyeshadow palette, we suggest channeling Kitt’s unapologetic 1953 hit “Santa Baby” and dropping a not-so-veiled hint (try leaving this page open on your laptop screen). After all, Santa isn’t a mind reader—and neither is your husband.