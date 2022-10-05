Travel Journal: New England

Seen through the eyes of: Jennifer Knight

Who went: My husband David and I

We went because: COVID had canceled several trips for us this year. We decided instead to check off a few states that we had not visited by taking a road trip through Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

Hotel recommendations: In Newport, Rhode Island, we highly recommend the Ivy Lodge Bed & Breakfast. It is a lovely home with friendly owners and amazing breakfast each morning. In Stowe, Vermont, we stayed at The Lodge at Spruce Peak. It is a ski resort that has several restaurants and a beautiful lawn area with a summer music series.

Where to eat: On our first night in Newport, we ate at the White Horse Tavern. They claim to be “America’s Oldest Tavern.” With a garden just outside, the farm-to-table menu was spectacular. The ambiance, architecture, food and service made this one of our favorite spots. Our second favorite was the Black Friar Inn & Pub in Bar Harbor, Maine. It was recommended by our hotel manager, and it did not disappoint!

Favorite dish on the menu: White Horse Tavern’s fish, whipped potatoes, asparagus, lobster bisque and duck! We’re sure you can’t go wrong with anything on their menu. Black Friar’s Lobster Chimis! And, while it didn’t make our list of favorite restaurants or favorite meals, The Lodge at Spruce Peak’s restaurant Alpine Hall’s Brussels sprouts. It’s worth the trip.

Favorite historic landmark: The Newport mansions and Cliff Walk are worth a tour. We missed out on the views on the Cliff Walk due to fog, but the mansions were gorgeous.

Local attraction worth a drive-by: Look for the beautiful covered bridges.

A great experience off the beaten path: In Stowe, the Smugglers’ Notch caves were worth the drive. It was a beautiful drive up the mountain and a scenic hike.

Worth the splurge: The narrated bus tour through Acadia National Park. It is a four-hour tour with stops at Thunder Hole, Cadillac Mountain, the Jordan Pond House and Sieur de Monts Spring. The views are incredible, and learning the history of the area was worth the splurge.

Not worth the splurge: In my opinion, the lobster. We tried it but decided we will stick with our crawfish.

Insiders’ tips: Make plans but be flexible. Most of our favorite stops were recommended by locals.

We would suggest this trip to others because: We have so many different views, cultures, history, architecture and natural beauty to explore in this country. Rent the convertible and go out and enjoy the natural beauty.