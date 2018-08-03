Travel journal: Cote d’Azur, France

Seen through the eyes of: Krystal Faircloth

I went because: I went on behalf of Mouton Cadet, the official wine sponsor of the Cannes Film Festival.

Hotel recommendation: Hotel Barrière Le Majestic in Cannes

Where to eat: La Môme Cannes or anywhere in Old Town Nice

Favorite dish on the menu: I basically tried all of the gnocchi and gelato!

Item of clothing you shouldn’t leave home without: Comfortable (but chic) shoes for exploring all of the South of France cities

Favorite historic landmark: Promenade de la Croisette is the long stretch of beach clubs, restaurants and, of course, yachts in Cannes.

Local attraction worth a drive-by: The colorful umbrellas on the beaches of Nice

A great experience off the beaten path: The gardens and restaurant at Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild

Worth the splurge: Ordering a cocktail in the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc to people/celebrity watch

Not worth the splurge: Room service

Something surprising I learned on the trip: At some restaurants, they will not bring your entree until you are finished eating the appetizer and once they have cleared it off the table.

Insider’s tips: The French are not known for being overly friendly, but whenever we told someone we were from Louisiana, their eyes would light up. The French heritage of our state—and especially the city name of Baton Rouge—would instantly spark a conversation.

I would suggest this trip to others because: The weather along the French Riviera is beautiful and 70 degrees for most of the year!