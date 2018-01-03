Life of the party: Scenes from some of Todd Graves’ most memorable gatherings

When it comes to throwing a party, Todd Graves and his wife Gwen abide by the mantra that bigger is always better. That means this month’s Mardi Gras ball in Washington, D.C., with Todd serving as king, will be a Louisiana-themed affair to remember. “It will be a masquerade fit for a king,” says event planner Alli Sims, who is organizing many of the elaborate touches that partygoers in the nation’s capital will enjoy. “Todd loves music, so there will be a large focus there, as well as many fun surprises. It’s been months of planning, and I can’t wait to see it all come together.”

Sims has coordinated many a grand occasion for the Graves family over the last several years. “Todd and Gwen love celebrating with family and friends,” Sims says. “They enjoy a great theme and making it an authentic and unique experience.”

Check out these scenes from a few of the most memorable gatherings the Graveses have hosted: