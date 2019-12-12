Tips for finding balance during the hectic holidays

We’ve said it once and we will say it again: the holidays are hectic. Amidst the holiday parties, Christmas shopping, traveling and all of the tasty treats and drinks along the way, it can be hard not to find yourself in the drive-through line trying to scarf down a quick bite. And although there’s nothing wrong with a fried chicken sandwich every now and again, at times when we’re constantly on the go, it’s important to give our bodies the fuel it deserves. Thats why we sat down with Amy Brewer of Pivot 180–so she could give us the gift of knowledge this year and fill us in on her top tricks for staying healthy during the busy holiday season.

Don’t wait till January to start exercising.

Although online shopping is super convenient, walking around in the mall or all over Target can be an easy way to get some steps in and check everything off your shopping list at the same time. Also, if you know you’re going to enjoy a holiday treat or are headed to that company Christmas party, try adding a quick cardio workout to your daily routine. And Brewer isn’t saying you need to go to the gym; at-home workouts are great for this. Pivot 180 gives a different at-home HIIT workout for each week of its six-week program. So don’t wait until the new year to start exercising. Start now and don’t be afraid to start something new.

Remember that Christmas calories count.

It’s the sad, sad truth: calories still count during Christmas. But you don’t need to let your food choices prevent you from enjoying yourself at holiday parties and Christmas dinner; just remember all your options. You can always bring a healthy dish to the party or potluck to be a good influence on others and help yourself stay on track in the process. Or, instead of having to cook something, come up with boundaries for yourself beforehand by deciding in advance what you will indulge in. Set a number of drinks or desserts, for example, and stick to that.

Take it easy on the eggnog.

It’s so important to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and limiting alcohol intake. Alcohol can be full of sugar and calories and can quickly tank your healthy eating efforts, but even more so during the holidays when the treats abound. Luckily, there’s no shame in having a good mocktail. If you want to make your mocktail or water more festive, try infusing it with cinnamon and pears or apples and pomegranate!

Try a new tradition.

As you and your family grow, some traditions can become outdated, and that’s okay. If you find yourself in that boat this year, try starting a new holiday tradition that doesn’t involve food, like caroling, running a holiday 5K, or serving as a family at a soup kitchen. Not only will these activities keep you on your feet, but they will remind you and your family the importance of accomplishing something good together.

What is your trick to staying on point during the holidays? Let us know in the comments below.