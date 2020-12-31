Three of inRegister’s most popular feature stories of 2020

As humans, we crave stories. Dreaming, writing and reading of a world either far distant from our own or resembling our everyday lives allows us to persevere through even the worst of times. This year, a narrative of resilience and spirit emerged through the power of local individuals willing to fight back against adversity. We’ve gathered together some of inRegister’s most memorable examples to share with you again.

Click the titles of the stories below to read the full features:

The adoration surrounding Raising Cane’s deceptively simple menu is almost comparable to the devotion surrounding LSU’s Coach O—enough that the food chain even began displaying a life-size standee of Orgeron in many of its restaurants this year (in honor of the coach’s particular devotion to the restaurant’s coleslaw, of all things). Whether it’s the victories garnered by LSU’s talented 2019 team or simply the intoxicating flavors of Cane’s secret sauce, the face of LSU’s football program and Raising Cane’s are staples of the Baton Rouge community. After Coach O signed a partnership with the fast-food chain in early 2017, the craze surrounding him has only amplified, both on and off the field.

A splash of pink and a burst of blue–Amazon’s Making the Cut contestant and Neubyrne creator Martha Gottwald shares her experiences designing and customizing fabrics that landed her a spot on the star-studded series.

Only two weeks had passed since the birth of her second baby when Gottwald received a call from an L.A. producer eager to have her showcase her talents to the world. Equipped to push the envelope, Gottwald was ready to have her statement-making designs walk down the runway, impressing the likes of hosts Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn–along with celebrity judges like Naomi Campbell and Nicole Richie. After a whirlwind season, Gottwald reflected with inRegister about how her opportunity of a lifetime shaped the path of her career forever.

Sometimes, the impact of a single experience can alter your life forever. That was true for Jason Greene, co-owner of Peak Physical Therapy and Spectrum Fitness, who battled COVID earlier this year. At a time filled with fatigue and uncertainty, Greene and his family never found themselves without hope as prayers and support transcended state lines. This piece offers a sobering view of how a virus can strip away the fortitude of a young and healthy man, and why it’s so important to take heed of the warnings—and blessings—in life.

What story struck you this year? Share with us in the comments below.