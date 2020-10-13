The Royal Standard adds onto its 20-year history with a new space in NOLA

When The Royal Standard owners Mark and Krista Peirce opened their first storefront more than 20 years ago in Baton Rouge after an inspiring antiques-buying trip to England, where they discovered a flag of the British royal family (AKA “the royal standard”), they could have never anticipated the success that would soon follow. What began as antiques business has since flourished into an ever-expanding brand that now—in the midst of a pandemic—celebrates the opening of its sixth location in New Orleans’ French Quarter.

The Peirces began their retail journey with antiques found in England and France, eventually expanding their search to Asia. After purchasing additional wares to accompany their antiques, the high demand for these products led Mark and Krista to create a wholesale division, gradually opening showrooms in major cities such as Dallas and Atlanta. Today, The Royal Standard boasts five retail locations from Alabama to Texas, plus this brand-new location in New Orleans.

In early 2020, The Royal Standard began preparing to open the doors of its new store on Chartres Street well before a customer would be able to take a step inside. And although the shutdown forced a temporary setback, the support of devoted shoppers proved that the store could weather the storm.

“We have had a great customer base over the years,” says Mark. “I’m happy to say that our loyal customers have taken care of us and continue to support us.”

Over the years, The Royal Standard team has worked to set the brand apart from typical retail stores by working with in-house designers to create completely unique items. For example, customers can cozy up this year in a set of holiday pajamas designed by Ashley Andrews Dodge, who you can learn more about here.

The store’s Perkins/Highland location in Baton Rouge also includes a cafe, and although this year’s gatherings may be smaller than usual, Capital City residents will be able to start a new tradition by visiting the store for ready-to-go appetizers or platters for holiday meals. “We’ve got a brand-new mix of seasonal patterned plates and platters,” says Mark Peirce. Frozen meals—already a staple at the two Baton Rouge locations, as well as the ones in Lafayette and Gulf Shores—will also soon make their debut at the New Orleans outpost.

With different events and classes also on each location’s lineup, it’s clear that Mark and Krista have learned how to diversify their offerings to roll with the punches of 2020. “It’s about trying to put together a place that people feel comfortable with,” says Mark.

Get details on all of The Royal Standard’s locations or shop online by visiting the store’s website.