‘The Best Christmas Day’ tells a tale of Christmas traditions

A global pandemic certainly doesn’t fare as an ideal state for the Christmas season. However, writer Anne Thomas aims to remedy these unfavorable holiday conditions with her debut children’s book, The Best Christmas Day, a jaunty, illustrated peep into families preparing for the arrival of St. Nick. With festive writing and rhyming phrases cozying up against whimsical illustrations by Bradley Peterson, a freelance illustrator and graphic designer, this year-long effort has newly hit the shelves of Baton Rouge, and it’s ready to claim its place as a soon-to-be classic in book collections all over town.

In what is her first published book, Thomas has managed to turn the trials and letdowns of the past year into something uplifting and playful, creating a fresh new Christmas story as a result. Rest assured that the pains of the pandemic will be left far away in this piece of lighthearted literature, though. In spite of working on her passion project throughout the course of COVID-19, Thomas chose to exclude the mention of the pandemic entirely in her first publication, as she intends for her story to be cherished for years to come.

“This book is timeless and can be read and enjoyed from season to season,” explains Thomas. “There is no mention of COVID or quarantining. It is not just a book for 2020.”

Although Christmas-themed books make excellent gifts for unwrapping on Christmas morning, Thomas suggests reading the story leading up to Christmas Day, and particularly on Christmas Eve. The innate holiday spirit within the writing, along with the relatable holiday activities in the story, are intended bring out only the positives of Christmas spirit and joy.

“The story leads up to Christmas day with all of the holiday traditions that families have, such as tree decorating, gingerbread house making and caroling,” Thomas says. “I think every family can relate to the many different traditions mentioned.”

The story concludes on the night before Christmas with the children tucked in bed dreaming of Santa Claus and the fast-approaching Christmas morning–that wonderful feeling we can all remember from childhood.

The Best Christmas Day is currently available at a number of local businesses including The Keeping Room, The Foyer, LD Linens & Decor, Giggles, Victoria’s Toy Station, Mini Macarons and Tangerine, as well as online. Thomas’ next book signing will take place at Mini Macarons this Friday, December 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.