Don’t forget your friends. Check out our top stocking stuffers for grown-ups

Before you get too carried away buying gifts for the kiddos this year, don’t forget the adults in your life. No need to search the web or fight through the crowds of last-minute shoppers, though. We’ve found an assortment of fun and affordable gifts for grown-up stocking stuffers.
FOR THE LADIES
- Spongelle holiday gift set, $30. Bella Bella Boutique
- Merry Cookie lip gloss, $9. Bath and Body Works
- Cherry on Top marble silicone keychain, $25. Messengers Gifts
- Dark chocolate salted caramel bark tin, $15. World Market
- Jumbo hair clip, $14. Blu Spero
- Christmas tree earrings, $42. Bella Bella Boutique
- Cork Pops Legacy wine opener, $35. Messengers Gifts
- Bubbly eye gels, $3. Wanderlust by Abby
- Holiday car freshies, $12. Hey, Penelope
- Charcoal rose lotion, $33. Bumble Lane
FOR THE GENTLEMEN
- Presidential Favorites set, $58. Messengers Gifts
- Men’s tiger Santa socks, $10. The Royal Standard
- Jack Black Turbo Body Bar, $15. Bumble Lane
- Poppy Popcorn, $11. Messengers Gifts
- Olivina men’s conditioning shaving cream, $10. World Market
- Harvey Leather wallet, $89. Mark & Graham
- Men’s Spongelle Supreme Buffer, $16. Messengers Gifts
- John Hart shave kit, $104. Sanctuary Home & Gifts
- Refresh gift set, $34. Lush
- Stuff Every Man Should Know, $10. Orvis
