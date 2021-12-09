Our stocking stuffer gift guide is all about the little things

You know what they say: It’s the little things that count–and yes, this applies to stocking stuffers. But how often do stocking stuffers become an afterthought resulting in a last-minute trip to the convenience store on Christmas Eve to gather various candies and knickknacks? A random phone charger here, a car air freshener there and a coffee drink to top it all off? No. Let’s forget the horrors of Christmases past and exceed expectations. This year, we gathered a list of stocking stuffers from local shops sure to please, even if you haven’t exactly been planning them out all month (shhh, we won’t tell).

At just $21, these initial monogram necklaces from Sanctuary Home & Gifts are a cute way to let someone know you care without breaking the bank.

Any homebody looking to spend Christmas morning in their pajamas would probably appreciate a pair of ultra-soft pom-pom slippers ($42) from LD Linens & Decor.

A Tiger fan can alway use more gameday attire, especially when it comes with the vintage appeal of B-Unlimited LSU’s selection.

This bloody Mary kit from The Keeping Room may not necessarily last beyond a Christmas morning brunch with family and friends, but your recipient will almost certainly thank you.

Shop Sennod stone necklaces at Kiki for anyone who loves adding a bit of natural drama to their festive-season fashion.

The holidays can be a stressful time, but this bath collection from The Royal Standard is a bubbly salve for soothing those blues away.

For the adventurous father or brother-in-law that seems impossible to shop for, check out this flashlight that doubles as a speaker from The Backpacker.

They say the ’90s are back, so these claw clips from Dawson Street Women’s Boutique might be just the thing to put a finishing touch on any fashionista’s wish list.

Try giving this cocktail kit from Massey’s a few days before Christmas to let the flavors meld in the fridge. Then let the holidays commence!

