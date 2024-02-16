Spring entertaining is around the corner. Here are some tips and tricks for setting your table | By Ryn Lakvold -

Y’all heard Punxsutawney Phil. We’re set to have an early spring. That means it’s time to start planning all of the warm-weather festivities, like themed brunches and dinner parties. One of the easiest ways to set the mood for these gatherings is by adding a little, or a lot, of décor to your table.

“More is more when creating a trendy tablescape,” says Gourmet Girls owner Katia Mangham. “Layering a placemat over a tablecloth and tying it together with a fun napkin, mixing china patterns and using vintage pieces from previous generations makes for the perfect union on a table and a great conversation piece for you and your guests.”

Creating a decorative tablescape seems intimidating, but you probably have some of the staple pieces around your house already. “Tablecloths, placemats, napkins, china, glassware and flatware are the obvious staples to get you started,” says Mangham. Adding floral arrangements and different colored plates and cups will come with place-setting practice.

“My ideal tablescape would be a long table layered with a gorgeous tablecloth and topped with placemats, my favorite china and a monogrammed napkin for a personal touch,” says Mangham. “I use and love bistro-style flatware with a tortoise handle. I also have an obsession with unique, handblown glassware from all over the world, so fun glasses would definitely be on the table with fresh blooms and candles, of course.”

