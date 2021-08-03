Spotted: Summer party supplies from The Keeping Room

Here at inRegister, we’re firm believers in always finding an excuse to throw a party. Soaking up the last few weeks of summer before school starts definitely calls for a proper celebration. Enter: these adorably aquatic party supplies we spotted at The Keeping Room. From shimmering sea crowns to shell-shaped plates, the set includes everything you need for an under-the-sea themed birthday or back-to-school bash.

Plates, napkins and decorations mermaid for a summer shindig are available both online and in store at The Keeping Room.