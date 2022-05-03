Spotted: Oyster serveware and décor from The Royal Standard

Callin’ all oyster lovers! The Royal Standard has restocked its oyster-themed home collection, including decorative dish towels and pearlized dishes that beg to nudge into your next nautical summer gathering. (They also make great Mother’s Day gifts and wedding registry additions, in our humble opinion). No shucking necessary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Standard (@theroyalstandard)

You can purchase the Oyster Half-Dozen Platter for $30, the 10-inch Oyster Platter for $27, and the Oysters Hand Towel for $9. Message @theroyalstandard for more info.