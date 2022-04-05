Spotted: Kids’ crawfish boil sets from Hey, Penelope

Gathering outside for a warm-weather seafood boil and letting kids play with live crawfish before the mudbugs meet their well-seasoned doom is a south Louisiana birthright. But keeping toddlers away from water—boiling or otherwise—can turn into a frenzy of its own, taking your precious attention away from the tasty crustaceans at hand.

Enter the kids’ boil sets from Hey, Penelope. These play sets include plastic versions of the grownups’ pot, strainer, paddle, seasoning, crawfish (or crab, or shrimp), corn and potatoes. Time to share those little traditions with our little ones—without chasing them for hours around the yard.

The set is available for $35. For more info, visit heypenelope.com.