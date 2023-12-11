Photo courtesy Caroline Abarca.

Spotted: Handmade ceramic keepsakes for the holiday season

By
Babies don’t keep, but precious moments spent with them become lifelong memories. Remember their tiny hands and feet forever with the help of Caroline Abarca, owner of Goodness Gracious Ceramics, specializing in custom ceramic keepsakes. Start a Christmas Eve cookie tradition using her special plates for Santa, or get a specially made ornament to adorn the tree. Both pieces also make an easy gift for the mom who has it all.

 

Learn more about Abarca in this story from the inRegister archives. 

