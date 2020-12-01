Spotted: Gifts that give back

The season of giving is upon us. However, instead of ordering something from Amazon, we’re looking for ways to marry gift giving with philanthropy.

Below is a list of just a few ways your present purchasing can make a difference in the local community. Click the organization names for more information:

The Knights of Columbus is hosting its annual Christmas ornament fundraiser. Every weekend until December 30, the Knights will sell ceramic holiday baubles after mass at St. Joseph Cathedral.

Healing Place Church is offering an array of gifts and holiday décor, with proceeds supporting missionaries and mission work around the world. The gifts are available at the Mission Cafe.

Hands Producing Hope’s goods, which are sold at The Hope Shop, directly impact the lives of women around the world, providing education opportunities and dignified employment. This season, the organization has launched a new Hope Filled subscription box, which delivers fair trade goods to recipients monthly.

Donors to Manners of the Heart will be entered for a chance to win an autographed Joe Burrow football. The drawing will be held on December 3.

The Ladies of the Cathedral are sewing and selling LSU- and Saints-themed face masks. With a variety of styles, the masks will be available for purchase after mass at St. Joseph Cathedral. All proceeds go to members of the community through the organizations supported by the Ladies.