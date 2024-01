Spotted: Champagne bottles that shine | By Lilly Chastain -

Mardi Gras season is here! That means it’s time to party in style, and these glitter-covered Veuve Clicquot bottles from Turning Tables can make the whole place shimmer.

Use the decorative bottle as a centerpiece, hostess gift or to make any Mardi party more fun. After finishing the Champagne, use the bottle as a flower vase for your next gathering. Cheers!