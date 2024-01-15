Spotted: Art with real butterflies and blooms | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Bring the beauty of nature indoors with this one-of-a-kind creation by Aubin Camille, owner of The Lost Luna. Featuring blue morpho butterflies with real and pressed flowers in a vintage wooden frame, it’s sure to bring the feeling of spring, even if the weather doesn’t agree.

Camille’s ethically sourced art reflects her passion for the outdoors and preserving the beauty of nature so she can share it with others. Learn more about Camille and her unique craft on her website, and sign up to make your own piece in one of her many workshops.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by localpopup (@localpopup)

Scroll below to see more pictures of her work.