[Sponsored] RETIRE ON YOUR TERMS: 4 Ways to reward your future self

Sponsored by Peters Wealth Advisors, LLC

Retirement is a personal choice. The big question: how much money will it take to retire comfortably? Retirement is more than traveling, trying new restaurants, enjoying hobbies, and spending more time with family. Your retirement reality is a matter of choice. Examining your lifestyle and discussing your retirement goals objectively with a financial advisor can influence how early and comfortably you can retire.

Baton Rouge’s oldest independent financial planning firm, Peters Wealth Advisors, LLC has been serving the wealth management needs of families, business owners and organizations for more than 30 years. CEO Dustin Dowling shared some helpful tips for those considering retiring. “As part of our standard fee, we work with our clients to help them develop a plan of action to put them on a secure path towards financial independence,” Dustin says. “A client’s goals, investment assets and future cash flows are considered to create a model tailored to their unique situation.” It’s important to consider a plan to manage the distribution of your assets during retirement. Dustin advises that risk and taxes should be primary considerations.

First things first: Can you answer the following questions?

If not, schedule a conversation with an advisor to help you begin to define answers that work for your personal situation. Connect with them at 225.766.4885 or peterswealth.com.

How much are you living on now?

If you analyze how you spend your income now, you’ll have a good idea of what you need to sustain your retirement lifestyle. Take a week and jot down everything, even those coffee runs. List all of your expenses to help you calculate how much you actually need to live month to month. Include the insurance on your home, utility expenses, repairs, memberships, and annual travel plans—everything.

How long do you plan to live?

And how does your life expectancy match up with your retirement assets? The question may sound a bit jarring, but your life expectancy plays into your retirement needs. Retirement savings estimates usually use an assumed life expectancy or other designated time frame to determine how long you will need your money to last.

How much do you really need to live comfortably?

The key is to figure out what you want to do in your retirement years and estimate how much that will cost you. Consider what you want to do when you retire. Travel? Spend more time with family? Take up gardening or golf?

Schedule a conversation with Peters Wealth Advisors, LLC to help you on the path to a comfortable retirement tailored to your personal situation. Reach them at 225.766.4885, peterswealth.com or email [email protected]