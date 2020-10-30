[Sponsored] Look as young as you feel: Tips to avoid the pitfalls of first-time fillers

Sponsored by The Dermatology Clinic & Cosmetic Center

Have you begun to notice those little “character lines” you once overlooked now jump out at you in the mirror? Your skin care routine may be impeccable, but unfortunately, it is impossible to halt the breakdown of collagen and elastin in your skin. The experts at the Dermatology Clinic & Cosmetic Center shared some tips to help keep your face looking as young as you feel.

With injectable fillers that are FDA-approved and safe, the Dermatology Clinic’s doctors offer patients a more natural-looking alternative to cosmetic surgery. With injectable and dermal filler options like Juvéderm, Raidesse, Sculptra, and Restylane, patients experience more radiant, smoother, and fuller skin without the extended downtime and post-surgical care of facelifts or other extensive surgeries. Because injectable fillers are a minimally invasive cosmetic treatment, they can often help patients look younger without making it obvious that work has been done. These treatments can even be done during a lunch break with little to no downtime.

Diving into fillers: 5 tips to get the look you want

1—Do your research. Look for a board-certified provider who focuses on getting to know what you expect from your treatment.

2—Be honest. During your first filler consultation, be prepared to discuss your medical history and aesthetic goals so your licensed provider can determine the type of filler that should be used. Discuss what bothers you the most, and discuss your expectations.

3—Preparation improves results. Procedure and recovery time will vary, depending on what area(s) are being treated, typically the cheeks, lips, and nasolabial folds. Though most of the listed injection procedures last between 15 to 30 minutes, it is important to start preparing for your treatment about two weeks in advance. The most common way to prepare is to reduce or cease the intake of alcohol, vitamin-E, ibuprofen, and aspirin. This step is necessary to avoid any temporary swelling or bruising at the site of injection.

4—Trust your provider’s dosage recommendation. Some patients may worry about looking overdone, but under-dosing can leave them falling short of their desired effect. On the other hand, some may demand dramatically fuller results, which can look unnatural or less aesthetically pleasing. Let your licensed provider guide the treatment and decide how much filler you should get.

5—Be patient with your face. It’s really hard to tell how people are going to respond to injectable fillers, so it’s important to be patient with your face. The Dermatology Clinic’s injectables and dermal fillers are administered with a small, fine needle for minimal discomfort. Most treatments can be paired with a mild anesthetic to reduce any pain. The recovery time for injectable fillers treatments is minimal, and you may be able to resume daily activities right after your visit. To reduce swelling of the injection site, apply an ice pack to the treatment area shortly after treatment.

The Dermatology Clinic & Cosmetic Center offers the most current and comprehensive dermatological services in the industry. Schedule a consultation for smoother skin with natural-looking results and little to no downtime after treatment. Call the Dermatology Clinic at (225) 351-0622 or request a consultation to find the right treatment for you.