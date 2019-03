You may be surprised to learn what amazing things the library has between the pages. Whether you want to make some new friends, learn a new skill or even start your own business, the library is your best resource.

Four fun facts

1. The library archives local historical collections of photographs, manuscripts, documents, periodical publications, audiotapes and memorabilia. They even house incredible vintage costume pieces from legendary Mardi Gras royalty.

2. There are a number of events and book clubs to join as well as exhibits and lectures from incredible guests for patrons of all ages.

3. The Digital Library gives you free access to a whole world of information. Expand your taste with AtoZWorldFood, Vogue archives and so much more.

4. Gale courses are for more than just small business. Online how-to classes as well as language courses are available for free with your library card.

One thing you didn’t know they offered

• Genealogy research: The library has genealogy specialists available to help you delve into your heritage and complete the puzzle with classes and resources to get you started.

One reason you should come in soon

• Connecting—Your local library is a place to learn, to explore, to enjoy and connect with other people in the community who share your interests.