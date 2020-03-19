Six at-home activities your children will love more than screen time

With kids out of school and many parents working from home, it’s almost like summer came early–but without the day camps and endless out-of-the-house activities, both of which can be a saving grace. And as if the stressors of parenting aren’t enough, trying to entertain your little ones while attempting to get your own work done can seem like quite the juggling act.

To combat afternoon boredom and additional screen time, we’ve rounded up a few family-fun activities that are bound to help pass the time between now and April 13.

This DIY Fairy Garden is the perfect way to promote imagination and teach responsibility while caring for live plants–we’ll count that as an at-home science lesson.

If the little farmer in your life is more into cows than fairies, then try making an at-home sensory box with old toys and a few household items found in the pantry or toy box.

Practicing math skills and good hygiene are made fun and easy with this printable germ counting mat.

Trying to navigate our feelings during a time of crisis can be hard for adults to process, let alone kids. Try making an emotions and feelings wheel for your child to express their thoughts when they might not have the words.

Make reading and spelling exciting with these DIY word rolls. Not only do they make for a fun educational game, but you also only need four supplies to make them.

I’m getting flashbacks from my high school chemistry class, watching these little guys get their fizz on.

And although this isn’t an activity per se, popular mommy blogger Susie Allison is here to save the day with a detailed schedule to help you navigate your day during this “new normal.”

Let us know how you plan on keeping your kids busy and what you want to see more of this month in the comments below.