Shop Quiz! with fine consignment store Bloomingdeals | By Lilly Chastain -

Pamela Dixon Clark’s hobby became her profession when she purchased fine consignment store Bloomingdeals in 2010. Now, she provides patrons in Baton Rouge and Jackson, Mississippi, with shopping experiences they never knew they’d been missing. Her curated world of antique art and fine consignment pieces celebrates the rich history and the essence of the Gulf South.

From fine china to vintage sofas, Bloomingdeals has something for everyone and every room. Read on to learn more about the store from Clark herself.

What was your reason for opening the store? When did it open, and how has it grown or changed since then?

When I bought the store in 2010, it was located in Ridgeland, Mississippi, and I brought it over to Jackson in 2012. Baton Rouge is my home, and the cards fell into place, allowing me to open the Bloomingdeals Baton Rouge location in September 2023. So, with a tweak of my logo, Baton Rouge now gets to experience what it should have never been without.

Over 10 years ago, I knew exactly the direction I wanted to take the shop and changed pretty much everything except for the name. My business in Jackson is very successful, and I believe much of that success is due to the trust my shoppers and consignors have in me. I treat items like they are my own and try to make each piece look its best. I strive to create an atmosphere that incorporates all styles and tastes in home décor. There is something for everyone!

Most people say that it doesn’t feel like a consignment or resale store. Another thing that sets my store apart is that we are strictly consignment. I don’t go to market and mix in new items. I don’t have to, nor do I want to. The only “retail” items are our wonderful candles. Having my masters in social work really benefits me in this business, but my innate ability to make things look good sets my store apart. With my knowledge from the original store in Jackson, I’m now able to perfect everything here in Baton Rouge.

What are some of your best-selling products?

Time will tell what may be my best-selling items in Baton Rouge, but so far in Jackson, I would have to say quality furniture, rugs, art and designer home accessories. For example, one can pay thousands of dollars for custom drapery or fabrics and then later change the colors in their home or move. I know this and am happy to help my consignors recoup some of their money while at the same time giving my shoppers a great deal. It’s a win-win situation.

Can you share a hint of what shoppers will see in your store next season?

As far as next season, the merchandise will continue to increase in volume and quality. As my reputation grows here in Baton Rouge, I will have to become more selective with consignments. For example, we no longer take framed prints or glassware in Jackson unless they are of exceptional quality, meaning above average. Another exciting change for next season is that I’ve purchased a box truck and will become my own consignor moving forward. I will be shopping in Round Top in a few weeks and plan to bring home lots of treasures to the Baton Rouge location.

What is one thing customers should know about your store that they may not be aware of?

A common misconception is that I am an “antique” store. The words art, antiques and design are a part of my logo and displayed on my front counter for a reason. We resell many types of quality items. In fact, mid-century modern and contemporary items are big sellers at Bloomingdeals!

Bloomingdeals is located at 10270 Airline Highway. Find out more about the store on their website.