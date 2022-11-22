Here’s where to find deals and more around town this Small Business Saturday

This Saturday, November 26, marks Small Business Saturday here in Baton Rouge. Think of it as the cherry on top of Black Friday shopping, or the fuel to get to Cyber Monday. With so many locally owned boutiques in town, something is bound to make its way under the Christmas tree this year.

Keep scrolling for more on the deals you can expect to find this weekend:

Sweet Baton Rouge will open at 8 a.m. on Small Business Saturday to kick off its 40% Off for a Year tote bag doorbuster deal. With only 50 available, early birds will be able to snatch this bag to use once a month in store for the mega discount.

Baton Rouge Succulent Co. (which now also sells plants in the retail space in Magpie Café), will host a hot chocolate bar and DIY Dried Floral Ornament making class in shop on November 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., HighlandSide will welcome shoppers with pastries and a hot chocolate bar, cookies, giveaways, wishlists to Santa, mini photo sessions with Santa from photographer Heather Lato, and more. Check the store’s Instagram page for more info on preordering cookies and booking mini sessions.