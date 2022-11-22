Here’s where to find deals and more around town this Small Business Saturday
This Saturday, November 26, marks Small Business Saturday here in Baton Rouge. Think of it as the cherry on top of Black Friday shopping, or the fuel to get to Cyber Monday. With so many locally owned boutiques in town, something is bound to make its way under the Christmas tree this year.
Keep scrolling for more on the deals you can expect to find this weekend:
Sweet Baton Rouge will open at 8 a.m. on Small Business Saturday to kick off its 40% Off for a Year tote bag doorbuster deal. With only 50 available, early birds will be able to snatch this bag to use once a month in store for the mega discount.
Baton Rouge Succulent Co. (which now also sells plants in the retail space in Magpie Café), will host a hot chocolate bar and DIY Dried Floral Ornament making class in shop on November 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., HighlandSide will welcome shoppers with pastries and a hot chocolate bar, cookies, giveaways, wishlists to Santa, mini photo sessions with Santa from photographer Heather Lato, and more. Check the store’s Instagram page for more info on preordering cookies and booking mini sessions.
Stop by Rally Cap Brewing Company to support several small businesses selling art, jewelry, plants and more at its Small Business Saturday Market.
The many merchants inside The Foyer will hold special sales on Small Business Saturday, a precursor to the store’s Mistletoe & Mimosas event from December 3 to 4.
Mint is getting an early start on Small Business Saturday deals, instead currently offering up to 30% off in-stock furniture, custom order furniture, and Lauren Barksdale Hill limited edition prints and acrylic blocks.
Hemline Towne Center will offer a special giveaway this Saturday. For every item purchased, you will be entered for a chance to win a $1,000 shopping spree.
Red Onion will host a 25% off sale on white resin tabletop trees.
Merci Beaucoup is offering a BOGO 50%-off deal on Holiball decorations Friday through Monday, November 25 to 28.
In West Baton Rouge, Small Business Saturday starts early, with vendors of all kinds popping up around town starting at 9 a.m. With shopping ending at 4 p.m., the day wraps up with an after party complete with live music and more on Court Street in Port Allen. All the day’s details are available here.