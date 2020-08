Share your go-to fun things to do with ‘225’ magazine

We don’t have to tell you weekends ain’t what they used to be.

As we try to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe in the midst of a pandemic, many of our go-to activities either aren’t happening or are on the Texas Medical Association’s “high-risk” list posted on many an office wall: Bars. Amusement parks. Concerts. Movie theaters. Even our beloved sporting events.

Yes, opening the mail is medically deemed the safest activity we can do these days.

Festivals—a fall staple for Louisianans who love sweaty cover bands on a stage, fast-flowing beer and sugary funnel cakes—are for the most part going virtual or have declared “See you in 2021!” If we’re yearning for fried anything on a stick this year, we’re going to have to whip it up in our own kitchens.

Our sister publication 225 magazine believes there’s still fun to be had. Safe fun. Virtual fun. New adventures in fun. So they’re remaking their popular story from 2018, “225 Things to Do,” and sharing it as a digital-only feature called “225 Things to Do in a Pandemic.”

Our best ideas always come from you, our readers, so they’re asking for your help. How are you finding fun things to do in this pandemic? What safe places are you visiting in your free time? What experiences would you recommend to others? What fun virtual events are planned for the fall?

Share them with us now at [email protected]. And look for the digital-only “225 Things to Do in a Pandemic” in September.