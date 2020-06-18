Sea to shining sea: AstridTravel Club launches USA-based trips

Have you ever wondered about the amber waves of grain? What about the purple mountain majesties? Or the fruited plain? Us too. For many years, trips to the Caribbean and Europe have occupied our imaginations, leaving little room for any United States cities other than New York or Nashville to enter our plans. However, with tight travel restrictions, we’re now turning our attention within our own borders, and we have to say, we’re impressed.

The country we get to call home features stunning landscapes and diverse cities, but with so much land to cover, it’s hard to know where to start. Astrid Clements, the solo travel advisor and mastermind behind AstridTravel Club, is giving travelers a road map, with trips planned to some of the cities that are at the top of her list.

“I took a road trip from Miami to Maine about six years ago,” she says. “Throughout the trip, I saw how culture changed over my 13 stops. It made me realize that America is awesome. You just have to take the time to get to know the places and the people.”

Making it her mission to help others find the same joy she did, she picked six destinations: Savannah, Georgia; Asheville, North Carolina; Lake Placid and the Adirondack Mountains, New York; Portland, Oregon; Sedona, Arizona; and Santa Fe, New Mexico. And while Clements plans to expand her domestic trip offerings over time–with some potential stargazing adventures–she says her focus is on exploring cities and destinations that aren’t overrun by tourists.

“We picked these places because they have something very unique about them,” says Clements, who works alongside her fellow “travel designer” Madeline Freret. “They’re places not everyone goes to, and they offer the opportunity to enrich yourself.”

For Clements, the goal of travel isn’t just to get away–though that is part of it. Travelers gain wisdom in a way that is much more holistic and significant that just reading a book or watching a documentary. Creating real experiences in real places is a privilege that shapes the way we view the world when we go back to everyday life.

“I am a strong believer in journaling,” she says, noting that club members receive a journal upon registration. “It helps you establish that sense of happiness you have when you are on a trip so you can carry it with you and maintain it when you return home.”

And there will be plenty to journal about on the upcoming domestic trips. Clements and Freret have worked diligently to set up itineraries that speak to the heritage and uniqueness of each location. In addition, the pair has opted to work with local small businesses whenever possible.

“Private hotels are sometimes the most beautiful,” says Clements. “Choosing to support these small businesses helps keep the culture and feel of these places alive.”

The trips don’t kick off until the spring of 2021. However, the AstridTravel Club is always open to new members.

“We want to be a group of mindful travelers, immersing ourselves in the right mindset in order to have the best travel experiences possible,” says Clements. “As they say, ‘Birds of a feather flock together.'”

